Heavy rain should hit Belo Horizonte and the region around the turn of the year; check forecast – General

Rain in Belo Horizonte is not expected to end

(photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The turn of the year has great chances of being under water in Minas Gerais. The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) released a alert for the occurrence of rains intense (between 50 and 100 millimeters), accompanied by gusts of wind that can reach up to 100 km/h in a large part of the state, between 11 am this Friday (31/12) and 11 am on Saturday (1st/1).

On the first day of 2022, the weather remains unstable and rain showers occur at any time with lightning and gusts of wind, especially in the Center, Northwest and Zona da Mata.

On the other hand, there is a possibility of relief, since the rain tends to reduce in the North of Minas and Vale do Jequitinhonha, regions that were affected by the high volume of rain throughout the entire month of December.

Also according to Inmet, there are conditions for heavy rain over Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region.

How many millimeters of rain? See comparisons and understand what:

Cloudy ass throughout the state

The first Saturday of the year should have an overcast sky with sometimes heavy rain showers, with isolated thunderstorms in the Northwest, Central Mineira, Metropolitana and Zona da Mata.

Cloudy sky with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the West, Tringulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaba, South/Southwest and Campo das Vertentes.

Scheduled for Sunday (2/1) Other regions, cloudy to partially cloudy sky with isolated rain. Minas Gerais Covered sky with rain showers, sometimes heavy, with isolated thunderstorms in the Northwest, Central Mineira, Metropolitana and Zona da Mata. Cloudy sky with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the West, Triangulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaba, South/Southwest and Campo das Vertentes. Other regions, partially cloudy sky with the possibility of isolated rain. Maximum: 35 °C Minimum: 13°C Belo Horizonte

Covered sky with rain showers, sometimes heavy, with isolated thunderstorms. Maximum: 22°C

Minimum: 17°C

rain in BH

Inmet reported that the conventional station in Belo Horizonte, located in Bairro Santo Agostinho, in the Center-South region of the capital, accumulated 373 mm of total rainfall in December 2021. This value represents 3.9% above the historical average of 358.9 mm.

The year 2021 was rainier than the average. The total accumulated rainfall throughout the year of 2021 in Belo Horizonte in the conventional season was 1,759.3 mm and the annual average was 1,602.6 mm.

It’s still too early to say how much rain should rain in January, but it’s worth mentioning that it’s part of the rainy season. The climatological average is 329.1 mm and, according to data from the Institute’s historical series, the wettest month of January occurred in 1985 with a total rainfall of 850.3 mm and the driest in 1976 with only 32.2 mm of precipitation.