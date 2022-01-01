Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Saturday (1/1)

Table of Contents Aries

Bull

Twins

Cancer

Lion

Virgin

Lb

Scorpion

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarium

Fish

Aries

Moon and Mars together in the spiritual area boost the sign of Aries to expand your horizons and have fun, but be cautious due to the Neptunian tension. Avoid taking any risks and structure your activities. At night, Moon and Uranus harmonized predispose you to exercise creativity.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.



Bull

Lua and Marte together in the intimate sector square with Neptune in that of friendships, signaling the importance of recollection and selectivity in companies to enjoy quality moments. At night, harmonized Moon and Uranus connect the Taurus sign with the spiritual side of life.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Continues after advertising

Twins

the posture of the sign of Gemini it becomes more collaborative with Lua and Mars united in the relationship sector, although the Neptunian tension warns of the importance of not imposing a fast pace in the role or demanding reciprocity. Convey relaxation, as the impending Moon-Uranus trine suggests.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Cancer

Moon and Mars together inject energy and determination into the Cancer sign ahead of the 2022 goals, although the Neptunian tension reminds us of the importance of keeping our feet on the ground, huh?! Convey perseverance to the general as the Moon soon enters the relationship sector and harmonizes with Uranus.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Continues after advertising

Lion

the wish of the lion sign to socialize appears with Moon and Mars together, but be careful in exposing the personal image due to Neptune in tension, ensuring your physical and financial well-being. At night, the Moon in the daily sector forms a trine with Uranus, benefiting from enjoying more moments at home.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Continues after advertising

Virgin

the moods of Virgo sign they can heat up at home on the first day of 2022, and it’s a good idea to contain your aggression to avoid confusion with your crowd, since Moon and Mars together in the familiar area square with Neptune. Try to make everyday life fun, as the imminent Moon-Uranus trine points out.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Continues after advertising

Lb

the enthusiasm of Libra sign tends to infect general with Moon and Mars together in the communicative sector, but don’t let it lack delicacy, due to tensioned Neptune. Value collaborative actions and intimate pleasures, as later Moon and Uranus harmonize in the circuit of private life.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Continues after advertising

Scorpion

the will power of the Scorpion sign it jumps out at you with the Moon-Mars union, prompting you to act towards the satisfaction of your desires, although tensioned Neptune warns against social imprudence. Value the networks to fraternize with the crowd, as suggested by the imminent Lua-Uranus trine.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Continues after advertising

Sagittarius

Moon and Mars together leave the Sagittarius sign full of energy on that first day of 2022, motivating you to stand up more determined and fearless, even though the tension with Neptune calls for prudence. At night, the Moon in the material area harmonizes with Uranus, giving originality to its actions.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Continues after advertising

Capricorn

On this first day of 2022, it is convenient to reduce movements and value activities that help the Capricorn sign to replenish energies, as Moon and Mars transit together in the crisis area and square with Neptune. The night turns out to be fun with the Moon and Uranus harmonized, providing opportunities for cultural leisure.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Continues after advertising

Aquarium

To Aquarius sign, group entertainment is attractive on this first day of 2022 with the Moon-Mars conjunction in the area of ​​friendships, but be careful with your physical and financial health, huh? There is Neptunian tension! At night, intimate pleasures take shape with harmonized Moon and Uranus.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Continues after advertising

Fish

Helpfulness guides the Pisces sign on this first day of 2022 with the conjunction Lua-Marte in the work area, although Neptune stressed, alerting to the importance of caring for personal well-being. Be aware and avoid illusions. At night, hanging out with the gang is fun with the Lua-Uranus trine.

+ POV: You entered a time machine and found your 2022 version. Map of the Year Character it’s exactly like that! Read yours here.

Continues after advertising

Already follow CH on social media?

INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE