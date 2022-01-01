How was Faustão’s debut in the Band

× reproduction

The Band aired this Saturday, January 1st, at dawn, a 45-minute special with Faustão, its newest signing. The presenter, officially free of his connection with Globo, used the space to point out the attractions of his new program, which will premiere on January 17th, at 8:30 pm.

The idea of ​​Fausto’s team is to mix the videocassettes with special frames. Pizza do Faustão, used recurrently in the old “Domingão”, is the best bet on Mondays. On Tuesdays, attention turns to the freshmen show “Grana ou Fama”. Without the Globo cast available, “Dança dos Famosos” is renamed “Dança das Feras” and takes over quarters. On Thursdays, the highlight is the musical “Pista do Sucesso”. The “Barbecue of Faustão” closes the week.

Faustão will share the stage with journalist Anne Lottermann, who left the “Jornal Nacional” in December, and her son, João Guilherme.

With timid disclosure, Faustão’s “pre-show” spiked 1.2 point average in São Paulo and remained in fourth place in the preliminary ranking of Kantar. It’s a good index, both for the timing of the screening (apart from Globo, SBT and Record, it’s normal for all networks to give a trace at the turn of the year) and for the programming strategy adopted (the sertanejo show that served as a waiting room for Fausto Silva was suffering to beat RedeTV!) for Band.

