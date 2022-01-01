Hubble presents a sprinkling of stars in the cosmic vastness

THE star cluster open NGC 1755 looks like a pinch of salt smeared on a black tablecloth in this space telescope image. Hubble, from NASA/ESA. This collection of stars resides in one of the Milky Way’s close neighbors – the Large Magellanic Cloud – and it measures 120 light years across. Despite its impressive breadth, NGC 1755 is a member of the smallest class of star clusters.

Star clusters are gravitationally bound collections of stars. They come in two main varieties. There are smaller open clusters like NGC 1755, which host younger stars, and gigantic globular clusters, which can contain millions of older stars.

Hubble looked into the heart of NGC 1755 to better understand how different populations of stars can coexist in a single cluster. A stellar population is a group of stars with similar properties, such as age or chemical composition. These populations provide astronomers with valuable information about the birth, life, and death of stars.

Clusters in the Magellan Clouds are natural laboratories that are particularly useful thanks to the proximity of the Clouds to the Milky Way. Hubble’s keen eyesight was a vital asset when observing NGC 1755. With so many stars clustered in a small area of ​​sky, the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Camera 3 Hubble stars allowed individual stars in the cluster to be distinguished.

