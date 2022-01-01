Hyundai will stop making combustion engines and focus on electrics

Citing an internal industry source, the newspaper The Korea Economic Daily announced last week that Hyundai Motor Co, South Korea’s biggest automaker, will stop making internal combustion engines. The efforts of the manufacturer’s research and development center, located in Namyang, will now be focused solely on the development of electric cars.

With around 12,000 researchers, Hyundai’s engine R&D team was created in 1983 by the group’s late founder, Chung Ju-yung, grandfather of Chung Euisun, the company’s current president. The patriarch’s idea was that the company would manufacture its own engine, which was only achieved in 1991, with the launch of the Alpha, soon followed by the Beta, Theta and the current Nu models.

According to the South Korean publication, newly appointed head of R&D, Park Chung-kook, released an email to the division’s employees, stating that “now, it’s inevitable to convert to electrification.” Recognizing that the development of its own engine was a great achievement, the executive says that it is “based on the great asset of the past” that the company should change the system for the development of future innovations.

The future of Hyundai

Ioniq 5 (Source: Hyundai/Disclosure.)Source: Hyundai

In the corporate correspondence, Park clarifies that the researchers currently assigned to the engine design unit will be absorbed by the electrification design center, in the development of the electric vehicle power train, which will be transformed into an electrification testing center, separate from the center. of electrification performance development.

After long resistance to embarking on the production of electric cars, Hyundai seems to want to “catch up”. Therefore, Park emphasizes that the “immediate task is to develop innovative vehicles that can dominate the future market.”

The automaker’s current investments in hydrogen cells will co-exist with battery-powered electric vehicle projects, boosted by the recent success of the Ioniq 5 crossover.