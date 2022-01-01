Iberia cancels tickets between Rio de Janeiro and Paris purchased for only R$ 1,180.00

Brazilian passengers who bought tickets to Paris in a super promotion by Iberia are furious after the company cancels the tickets.





The Spanish company made what appeared to be a super promotion with tickets departing from Rio de Janeiro to Paris (Orly airport) with a stop in Madrid from R$ 1,180 per person, round trip, including taxes and even the option of stopover in the Spanish capital, which is when, on the way out or back, the person can stay a few days in the connecting city at no additional cost.

The reduced rate was first disclosed by the Melhores Destinos website, and was available for at least an hour, according to reports from AEROIN readers.

The situation was on Tuesday, the 28th, however, yesterday, the 30th, Iberia simply canceled the tickets, both from those who had purchased directly through the company’s website and from those who did so through Decolar. This generated a rage in the passengers who raised the hashtag #IberiaHonreParis, asking the company to go back.

Also as reported by the affected passengers to AEROIN, more than 600 people have already demonstrated that their tickets have been cancelled.

The company claimed in an official note that the value should be $1,180 dollars, the equivalent of R$ 6,574 at the current price, well above even the average non-promotional value, which is around R$ 3 thousand.

who made the purchase received it via email pic.twitter.com/odSdBjwv27 — diguligu (@diguligu) December 31, 2021





As the value of BRL 1,180 was not far from other recent promotions, such as TAP, for example, which offered the same destination for BRL 1,500, many people bought it thinking that it was not a supposed mistake. In addition, on Iberia’s website there are fares to Madrid for R$ 1,769, not far from reality.

The company claimed that if the rate was really promotional, it would have carried out an advance campaign, which did not happen. Finally, Iberia informs that it will fully reimburse all affected customers, which also include passengers from South American countries outside Brazil.

This case is reminiscent of Air Europa in 2017, when a promotion appeared and the company canceled the tickets afterwards. After the publication of the report on AEROIN and pressure from passengers, the Spanish company went back and honored the tickets. Iberia, on the other hand, seems to be more reluctant:

Victor, we’re sorry we can’t mention anything different to you. In this case, you must file a complaint using the form https://t.co/u62o6mDx8U so that other compañeros of the department in charge can communicate with you. We are sorry for the inconveniences. — Iberia (@Iberia) December 31, 2021



