Ibovespa closes 2021 down nearly 12%

Coming from a slight gain of 2.92% in the previous year, the first of the pandemic, the Ibovespa found breath on Thursday (30) with a turnover higher than that observed in the last three sessions, to limit a little the losses of 2021, even so to 11.93%, the worst performance since the 13.31% retraction observed in 2015 – and the first annual retreat since then.

In the last trading session of the year, the reference of B3 rose 0.69%, to 104,822.44 points, losing strength in the final stretch with New York. This Thursday, it fluctuated between a low of 104,106.37 and a high of 105,269.01 points, with a slightly better turnover, at R$ 27.3 billion in this last session of the year, in which the Ibovespa ends in a very different way from the previous one. in 2020, when on the same day it reached 119 thousand points and, on that December 30th, it touched the then unprecedented mark of 120 thousand points.

After five months of consecutive losses, a period in which it dropped 19.62%, the Ibovespa increased 2.85% in December 2021 – in the last week of the year, it dropped 0.07%.

The two years of pandemic show great contrast in relation to what preceded it, 2019, when the B3 reference rose 31.58%, the biggest gain since 2016 (38.9%), which had succeeded in retreat of almost 29% in the interval between 2013 and 2015, three years of successive losses.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Ibovespa accumulated a loss of 5.54%, after retraction of 12.47% in the previous quarter, which interrupted the positive sequence between March and June – the negative performance of January and February, which placed the accumulated losses in the first quarter, at 2%, it was followed by a reaction from March until June, the month in which it renewed its historic high at 131.1 thousand points and at the closing, at 130.7 thousand, on the 7th. first half were 6.54%, with a recovery of 8.01% in the April-June interval.

On the other hand, the two worst months of the year were September (-6.57%) and October (-6.74%), which marked the transition from doubts about institutional stability, until the presidential speech of September 7, to what turned out to be even more worrisome: uncertainty about the fiscal situation.

To aggravate the domestic situation, the year comes to an end with more restrictive signs regarding the orientation of monetary policy, especially in the United States, and some doubts about the extent of the damage that the Ômicron variant will bring to the global economic recovery, considering the recent acceleration of the contagion in northern hemisphere countries. Domestically, January and February tend to be busy months for the government, with the federal government organizing itself to demand a salary increase in an election year.

“The stock exchange tried some recovery in this last session of the year, but issues such as high inflation and the level of interest, and fiscal insecurity, with pressure from public servants for readjustment, still hover. Fiscal lack of control, especially in an election year, has caused some distrust of the market these past few days”, says Rodrigo Moliterno, head of variable income at Veedha Investimentos, drawing attention to the dissonance between B3 and New York, in historical records at the end of year as well as Europe. “Although the Ômicron weighs, advanced economies have shown that we will continue to live with this – and, with vaccination, the reaction is light”, he adds.

“In the Brazilian stock market, we had deterioration from June onwards, with fiscal, monetary and political issues, mainly with the breaking of the spending ceiling and the PEC of Precatório. The fiscal trajectory has deteriorated a lot, bringing uncertainty to 2022, which has generally worsened with the coronavirus variants, despite the expectation that we are closer to the end of the pandemic – there is still contagion, but with less lethality”, says Davi Lelis , partner of Valor Investimentos.

“In the second half of the year, the Ibovespa was pushed (down) a lot by the pessimism of the domestic investor, with the foreign investor in a net purchase volume exceeding R$ 65 billion. The big sellers were the local ones, both institutional – that’s where stock funds and pension and pension funds come in – as well as individual ones, which had been growing in share on the Stock Exchange in recent years”, says Alexandre Brito, partner at Finacap Investments, adding that the rise in interest rates throughout the year brought a different perspective in terms of risk and return.

Thus, with locals reducing exposure to the Stock Exchange and foreigners taking advantage of discounts in dollars to make purchases, the Ibovespa, in US currency, ended the year at 18,799.19 points, compared to 22,937.77 points at the end of 2020, when the B3 reference marked a nominal of 119,017.24 and the dollar in cash was R$5.1887. In 2021, the dollar in cash closed at R$ 5.5759.

In this last session of 2021, highlights were Méliuz (+7.64%), Sul América (+6.84%) and Magazine Luiza (+6.80%). On the opposite side of the index, Marfrig (-3.71%), Itaú PN (-1.64%) and Santander (-1.35%). Vale ON (+0.92%) and steel stocks (Usiminas PNA +2.43%) in general advanced this Thursday, while the day was a negative adjustment for Petrobras ON (-0.81%) and PN (-0.32%).