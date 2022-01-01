In a bikini, Graciele Lacerda lavishes dazzling curves at sea: ”Beautiful and wonderful”

Zezé Di Camargo’s fiancée, Graciele Lacerda, shared diving records in Guarapari, Espírito Santo, and drew attention with her healed curves

the bride of Zeze di Camargo (59), Graciele Lacerda (42) stole the show with new bikini clicks on her social network.

Closing the year with great beauty and good shape, the fitness muse shared this Friday, 31, a series of photos diving in Guarapari, Espírito Santo, where she was born.

“That sea bath to close the Year with renewed energy! May 2022 come!”, said Graciele Lacerda when she appeared wearing a bikini with a colorful bow.

– Trying to get pregnant, Graciele Lacerda talks about asking Zezé to have a vasectomy

It didn’t take long for Zezé Di Camargo’s fiancée to receive a shower of glowing comments. “Pretty and wonderful”, praised the fans. “Perfect”, said others.

Also this Thursday, 30, Graciele Lacerda delighted by sharing a video with photos of the best moments of her 2021.

In recent days, the fitness muse has sighed when sharing photos wearing a thin bikini.

Check out the clicks of Graciele Lacerda in a bikini:





Last accessed: 31 Dec 2021 – 21:12:07 (407535).