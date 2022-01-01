In a bikini, Isis Valverde starts the year exercising and looking pretty

On the first day of 2022, actress Isis Valverde wasted beauty and good shape by sharing records of training in a bikini with her son on her social network

The actress Isis Valverde (34) started the year lavishing beauty and fitness on her social network!

This Saturday, 01, the famous shared records exercising with a black bikini next to her son, Rael Valverde Resende (3), and drew attention.

Full of energy, Isis Valverde trained with breathtaking scenery and celebrated the first day of 2022. “Day 1”, she talked about the start of another year.

In the comments, netizens were amazed by the beauty of the actress. “Wonderful”, exclaimed the fans. “Amazing”, praised others.

For New Year’s Eve, Isis Valverde bet on a yellow look with an opening and very short. “2022. In this new year I want to banish poverty, debts, diseases, the pandemic, fear, suffering, loneliness, lack of love, bad energies, people who no longer make sense in our lives, in short, let only what is worth the penalty. Gratitude! May God bless us all”, showed New Year’s Eve photos on her social network.

See the first records of Isis Valverde in a bikini in 2022:





