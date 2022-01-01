In a pink bikini, Giovanna Ewbank leaves fans drooling as she enjoys the last day of the year: ”What a babe!”

Presenter Giovanna Ewbank enjoys the end of the year ‘in the best way’ and draws praise for the dazzling appearance in a bikini on the web

Giovanna Ewbank (35) drew attention on the web by appearing in a bikini on social media!

Taking advantage of the last day of 2021, the presenter shared clicks in which she appears in a beachwear.

With a pink look and a hat, the artist bet on the card in a sequence of photos published on her Instagram profile. the wife of Bruno Gagliasso (39) and mother of auntie (8), Bless (7) and Zyan (1) flaunted his body on the web and showed off his impeccable shape.

“Last day the way I like it”, wrote the cat in the caption of the post on her social network.

“Beautiful”, praised Nilma Quariguasi, actor’s wife star romulus (37). “It’s a GODDESS that’s talked about right”, drooled a follower. “I looked and screamed wonderful”, joked another. “What a cat!”, highlighted a third. “Happy New Year, beautiful, to you and your family”, wished for another admirer in the post’s comments.

Giovanna Ewbank delights in showing Zyan’s evolution

Giovanna Ewbank blew up the cute meter while looking back on the year of her youngest, Zyan! The mother owl drooled while sharing a cute video of different moments of the baby, one year old and five months old. “The evolution of my BABY Z in these 12 months of 2021. I CAN’T CAN STAND IT!!!”, if melted the artist.

