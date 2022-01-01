In a retrospective video, Graciele Lacerda exudes big body in a bikini and lots of love with Zezé

Zezé Di Camargo’s fiancée, Graciele Lacerda, shared a video on her social network with the best moments of her year and drew attention once again with her good form

the bride of Zeze di Camargo (59), Graciele Lacerda (41) showed that he had a very special year.

This Thursday, 30, the fitness muse shared a video with the best moments of each month of her 2021 and drew attention once again with her good shape, as well as her passion for her partner.

“It’s time to say goodbye to 2021! Despite the difficult times, I have a lot to be thankful for. I’ve set aside some moments I experienced this year! Who out there is looking forward to the arrival of 2022?”, she said.

– Trying to get pregnant, Graciele Lacerda talks about asking Zezé to have a vasectomy

In the comments, followers admired the journalist’s beautiful records. “Wonderful”, praised the internet users. “How beautiful!”, said others about the couple.

It is good to remember that in 2021, Graciele Lacerda and Zezé Di Camargo became engaged. The moment was featured in the series released by the singer on Netflix, É o Amor: Camargo Family.

During the year, the fitness muse impressed by showing the preparations for their new home, a luxury triplex.

Watch the retrospective video by Graciele Lcaerda:





Last accessed: 31 Dec 2021 – 22:42:01 (407520).