In addition to Coutinho, Flamengo is talking to another name from Barcelona to reinforce the cast, says the newspaper

In search of new pieces for the cast in 2022, the Flamengo can count on another reinforcement coming straight from Europe. after having Philippe Coutinho as one of the names mentioned as a possible reinforcement, now it’s time for another name of the Barcelona be speculated on in the Vulture’s Nest.

According to diary information sport, from Spain, the goalkeeper Neto, from Barcelona, asked to leave the Catalan club due to the lack of opportunities and sees an immediate return to Brazil with good eyes.

Also according to the publication, Flamengo maintains conversations with the goalkeeper and seeks a negotiation in this transfer market. However, the newspaper points out that the goalkeeper could also leave Barcelona in the middle of the year, something that has not yet been decided. Neto’s relationship with the Blaugrana club runs until June 2023.

In the current season, the goalkeeper went to the field in only two opportunities. On the other hand, at Flamengo Neto you can get space. Rubro-Negro currently has the experienced Diego Alves. At 36 years old, the archer has suffered from recurrent injuries in recent months.

Immediate reserve, Hugo has not yet fallen in favor of the crowd and is often challenged when cast. Rubro-Negro also has César and Gabriel Batista as other options for the position.

At 32 years old, Neto started in Athletic-PR and soon thereafter built a career in international football. In recent years, the goalkeeper wore the shirt of Fiorentina, youth and Valence before going to Barcelona. Today, the Brazilian is the immediate reserve of the German Ter Stegen.