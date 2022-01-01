In at least 8 capitals, a new minimum wage will not be enough to buy two basic food baskets

In at least eight Brazilian state capitals, the new minimum wage, in the amount of R$ 1,212, which will take effect from this Saturday, January 1st, will not be enough to buy up to two basic food baskets – consisting of 13 items – according to calculation made by CNN based on the last National Survey of the Basic Food Basket carried out by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

The account took into account the price of food baskets sold in November 2021 in the capitals of Florianópolis (R$710.53), São Paulo (R$692.27), Porto Alegre (R$685.32), Vitória (R$668) .17), Rio de Janeiro (R$665.60), Campo Grande (R$645.17), Curitiba (R$638.96) and Brasília (R$631.95). Dieese has not yet released the values ​​of the December basic basket with price readjustments.

The value of the basic food basket varies between the regions of the country and, therefore, represents a different portion of the minimum wage in each one of them. The lowest price, R$473.26 (46.5% of the minimum wage), was found in Aracaju. The highest, at R$ 710.53 (approximately 70% of the minimum wage), was registered in Florianópolis.

For Dieese, the value of the minimum wage should be almost R$ 6 thousand, considering the price level in the country (also in relation to November 2021). That’s almost five times the amount set for the new year.

The value of the new minimum wage is BRL 112 above the current BRL 1,100, but, for the third year in a row, it does not represent real gain for the Brazilian’s pocket, but only the recomposition of losses generated by inflation.

The Ministry of Economy says that the calculation of the new minimum wage considered an increase of 10.02% as the National Consumer Price Index forecast for the entire year of 2021.

According to federal government estimates, for every R$1.00 increase in the minimum wage, expenses with social security benefits, bonuses, unemployment insurance and Continuous Cash Benefits (BPC) increase by approximately R$364.8 million in the year of 2022.