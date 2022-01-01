In Brazil, home office becomes a reality for few – Economy

RIO – Throughout the pandemic, remote work became the subject of debate. However, the call home office was not the reality for most Brazilians. According to a study of the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre) gives Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), the distance modality was adopted by around 10% of the workers in the country – and the concentration was strong in the richest and most urbanized regions, such as the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília. The poor infrastructure of households in other regions, both from the point of view of equipment and internet access, has severely limited the home office in the North and Northeast, according to the survey.

Even at the height of social isolation, between May and June 2020, the number of workers working remotely in the country barely exceeded 10% of the total employed, something like 9 million people, according to data already released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In November last year, the latest available data, the number dropped to 7.3 million workers, just 8.7% of the total employed, already considering the gigantic closing of vacancies due to the pandemic.

Participation was even smaller in the Northeast (6.3%) and in the North (3.7%), but greater in the Southeast (11.3%), especially in Rio and São Paulo. The Federal District, where 18.9% of all employees in November 2020 were in the home office, was the champion in this regard. About half of the staff working remotely in November 2020 were in São Paulo, Rio and Brasília.

POTENTIAL. These home office worker numbers are substantially below potential. Following the methodology of the Americans Jonathan Dingel and Brent Neiman, from the University of Chicago, the Ibre/FGV study estimated that the total number of Brazilian workers employed in functions that could be performed remotely, between formal and informal, was 24.2 million, 25 .5% of the total employed in 2019 – other local researchers, from the Institute for Economic and Applied Research (IPEA) and the consultancy IDs, reached similar numbers for Brazil.

In the US, 37% of all workers employed before the pandemic had functions that could be performed remotely, according to the work of Dingel and Neiman. In Brazil, this contingent is smaller because the vast majority of vacancies are in low-skilled jobs, which cannot be performed at a distance.

Dingel and Neiman had already done an exercise for several countries and concluded that the higher the national income level, the greater the “proportions of jobs that can be done from home”. Another study, from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), also placed Brazil at the end of a ranking of the 30 most suitable countries for remote work.

Despite the low potential for remote work, the fact that the number of Brazilians actually in the home office was even smaller caught the attention of researchers from Ibre/FGV. So they decided to look at the infrastructure of homes. Crossing the labor market data with information on household conditions, also from the IBGE, the researchers concluded that the number of Brazilians who could potentially work from home drops to 16.8 million (17.8% of the 2019 total) .

Infrastructure greatly aggravates the regional disparity among workers – the study by the Ibre/FGV did not even take into account the physical space, counting only factors such as electricity, internet and computers. In the Southeast, poor infrastructure makes the potential for remote work to drop from 28% of total employees to 20.8%; in the North region, the proportion drops by half, from 21.2% to 10.3%. In Pará, it drops from 19.5% to 8.7%.

“These are cases in which, although the occupation, in theory, can be done from home, many people did not have the minimum to do this”, he says Fernando de Holanda Barbosa Filho, one of the authors of the Ibre/FGV study.

POSITIONS The lack of infrastructure typically affects employees in lower-level administrative support functions, such as telemarketers, assistants and secretaries – who traditionally receive lower salaries than executives and professionals.

The call center operator fits this profile Rachel Damascene Cruz, 36 years old. On a Sunday, at the end of March 2020, when she says she had panicked at the call center where she worked, in Itabuna, a city of 200,000 inhabitants in southern Bahia.

Diabetic and hypertensive, she didn’t feel safe in the call center, where workstations made any distance impossible. That Sunday, he went to work still under the impact of news of the death of a neighbor by covid-19. “I panicked, I started to cry. I couldn’t work,” Rachel recalls.

Her desperation sensitized the bosses, and she suddenly moved into the home office. The company offered a computer with a monitor, but, without a table to keep the equipment, she spent R$70 out of her own pocket to buy a plastic one at a nearby bar.

Mangabinhas, the neighborhood where Rachel lived at the time, had power outages. She spent another R$100, also out of her own pocket, to buy a stabilizer, fearful of damaging the company’s equipment. The R$50-a-month internet plan failed, and contacts with the company’s technical support became constant.

For Mauro Cava de Britto, general secretary of the synthetic, the union that represents call center operators in São Paulo, call center companies have adopted less remote work than they would like or could, due to this lack of infrastructure in employees’ homes. “We had all sorts of cases: people who lived in a place where the internet was difficult to install, or in small houses where no chair, table and computer could fit”, he says.

In some cases, the home office was short-lived. Suelen Cunha de Andrade, 36, telemarketing operator from Santo André (SP), stayed at home for a month. For her, the problem was the physical space – she shares the house with her daughter, parents and brother. Suelen says she felt safe because the office, at first, was empty. “There were very few people”, he remembers.

The telemarketing sector unions negotiated with the companies allowances to cover expenses with electricity and the internet. In São Paulo, workers received R$90 a month. In Bahia, the daily allowance was R$70 per month, Sinttel-BA said.