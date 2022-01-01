In its predictions for 2022, the Financial Times bets on Bolsonaro’s defeat
Abhishek Pratap 1 hour agoNewsComments Off on In its predictions for 2022, the Financial Times bets on Bolsonaro’s defeat6 Views
In its forecasts for 2022, the British newspaper Financial Times, one of the best known economic publications in the world, bets on the defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro in the October elections. Columnists and editors of the economic daily also predict that the far right will not win in France, and that neither Russia will invade Ukraine, nor China, Taiwan. In the US, US President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party will lose control of the US Congress in November, according to the newspaper’s predictions.
Check out some of the predictions:
In Brazil, the FT Latin America editor, Michael Stott, predicts that “despite the bravado”, the former army captain, “of the extreme right”, “will have a much more prosaic end”. High inflation and a stagnant economy will give former president Lula the advantage, “a favorite to win by a wide margin.”
Marcelo Ninio’s Blog: Direct from Beijing, information and analysis about China
In France, the far right will also not emerge victorious in the April presidential elections, barring unexpected twists. Éric Zemmour, the polemicist who admires Donald Trump, will share the vote with Marine Le Pen, who may not make it to the second round. Even in a runoff, she or Zemmour would likely face President Emmanuel Macron, who would woo conventional voters. The bad news for Macron, however, is that he will likely win by a smaller margin than in 2017, writes Anne-Sylvaine Chassany, editor of Mundo.
Understand: Does Russia really prepare an invasion of Ukraine?
In forecasts, the newspaper is also not betting on a Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the escalation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Ben Hall, FT Europe editor, Putin can achieve many of his goals without it: destabilizing Ukraine, deterring Kiev’s allies from providing military aid, intimidating NATO and forcing more concessions in negotiations to end fighting in the region of Donbass, where pro-Russian separatists fight the Ukrainian army.
China, for its part, should also not invade Taiwan, where the nationalists fled after its defeat in the civil war in 1949. At least not in 2022, despite the intensification of military exercises by China and also the US near Taiwan, which is about 161 km off the coast of the mainland. For James Kynge, FT China editor, an attack on Taiwan would pose the risk of economic suicide for China, as the US would likely impose severe sanctions.
New Year’s Message: Xi calls for ‘strategic focus’ against ‘potential risks’ to Chinese
In the US, the newspaper believes Democrats will lose a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate in November’s legislative elections. Mid-term elections are typically a setback for the party that controls the White House, but 2022 will be more like the “knock” Barack Obama’s Democrats received in 2010, according to Edward Luce, columnist and editor of States United.
In addition to President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans have in their favor redesigning constituencies based on the 2020 Census in order to make it easier for party candidates to win.