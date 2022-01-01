In its predictions for 2022, the Financial Times bets on Bolsonaro’s defeat

In its forecasts for 2022, the British newspaper Financial Times, one of the best known economic publications in the world, bets on the defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro in the October elections. Columnists and editors of the economic daily also predict that the far right will not win in France, and that neither Russia will invade Ukraine, nor China, Taiwan. In the US, US President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party will lose control of the US Congress in November, according to the newspaper’s predictions.

Check out some of the predictions:

In Brazil, the FT Latin America editor, Michael Stott, predicts that “despite the bravado”, the former army captain, “of the extreme right”, “will have a much more prosaic end”. High inflation and a stagnant economy will give former president Lula the advantage, “a favorite to win by a wide margin.”

Marcelo Ninio’s Blog: Direct from Beijing, information and analysis about China

In France, the far right will also not emerge victorious in the April presidential elections, barring unexpected twists. Éric Zemmour, the polemicist who admires Donald Trump, will share the vote with Marine Le Pen, who may not make it to the second round. Even in a runoff, she or Zemmour would likely face President Emmanuel Macron, who would woo conventional voters. The bad news for Macron, however, is that he will likely win by a smaller margin than in 2017, writes Anne-Sylvaine Chassany, editor of Mundo.

Understand: Does Russia really prepare an invasion of Ukraine?

In forecasts, the newspaper is also not betting on a Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the escalation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Ben Hall, FT Europe editor, Putin can achieve many of his goals without it: destabilizing Ukraine, deterring Kiev’s allies from providing military aid, intimidating NATO and forcing more concessions in negotiations to end fighting in the region of Donbass, where pro-Russian separatists fight the Ukrainian army.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Exponents from different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy, Txai Suruí, indigenous and the only Brazilian who spoke at COP26, was invited to summarize their expectations for the year ahead. Photo: Gabriel Uchida / O Globo Exponents from different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy, Luiza Trajano was invited to summarize her expectations for the coming year. Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Exponents from different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy, gymnast Rebeca Andrade, was invited to summarize her expectations for the coming year. Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo Exponents of different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy. Actress Fernanda Montenegro was invited to summarize her expectations for the coming year. Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo Exponents of different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy. Itamar Vieira Júnior, writer, was invited to summarize his expectations for the coming year. Photo: Adilton Venegeroles / Agência O Globo Exponents from different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy, Pastor Henrique Vieira, was invited to summarize his expectations for the coming year. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Exponents from different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy, David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank, was invited to summarize his expectations for the coming year. Photo: DIEGO ZALDUONDO / O Globo Exponents of different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy. Dr. Thales Bretas was invited to summarize his expectations for the coming year. Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo Exponents of different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy. Monica Calazans, a nurse, the first person to be vaccinated against Covid in Brazil, was invited to summarize her expectations for the coming year. Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Brazil / São Paulo (SP) 12/15/2021 Bruninho, the boy who was harassed in Vila Belmiro for receiving a shirt from goalkeeper Jailson, from Palmeiras. Photography for a special edition of the end of the year. Photo: Edilson Dantas / O Globo Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Exponents of different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy. Konrad Dantas, better known by his stage name KondZilla, was invited to summarize his expectations for the coming year. Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Exponents of different sectors — culture, health, sports, religion, indigenous peoples, economy. The singer, Joao Gustavo, was invited to summarize his expectations for the coming year. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo

China, for its part, should also not invade Taiwan, where the nationalists fled after its defeat in the civil war in 1949. At least not in 2022, despite the intensification of military exercises by China and also the US near Taiwan, which is about 161 km off the coast of the mainland. For James Kynge, FT China editor, an attack on Taiwan would pose the risk of economic suicide for China, as the US would likely impose severe sanctions.

New Year’s Message: Xi calls for ‘strategic focus’ against ‘potential risks’ to Chinese

In the US, the newspaper believes Democrats will lose a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate in November’s legislative elections. Mid-term elections are typically a setback for the party that controls the White House, but 2022 will be more like the “knock” Barack Obama’s Democrats received in 2010, according to Edward Luce, columnist and editor of States United.

In addition to President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans have in their favor redesigning constituencies based on the 2020 Census in order to make it easier for party candidates to win.