In the crosshairs of Santos, Nathan thanks Atlético-MG for 2021: ”Dreams come true”

Midfielder Nathan, from Atlético-MG, is the main focus of Santos in the ball market today. This Friday, the player posted a message on social networks thanking Rooster for a year full of achievements.

”2021 incredible year of dreams come true. Thanks to everyone who supported and encouraged these achievements. Thank you, Atlético-MG”, wrote the player.

Besides Peixe, clubs like Fluminense, Fortaleza and América-MG are trying to have the midfielder. Santos is negotiating a loan with a purchase option and, due to strong competition, accepted to pay 100% of the player’s salary, a factor that had been seen as an obstacle in the deal.

For Atlético-MG in 2021, Nathan played in 29 games and scored three goals. The midfielder was not used much as a starter by coach Cuca, but participated in the team’s achievements in the Campeonato Mineiro, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.

The Santos ball market has not been very active so far. So far, only the signing of midfielder Bruno Oliveira, ex-Vitória, has been confirmed. Besides him, the club has a pre-contract signed with defender Eduardo Bauermann, ex-America-MG.



