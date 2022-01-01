Ingryd announced by Ferroviria and to be Corinthians’ rival in all 2022 tournaments

Midfielder Ingryd was officially announced by Ferroviária this Saturday, the day her contract with Corinthians ended. The player signed a contract with the interior team, one of the main women’s football in the country, and will defend the team’s colors until the end of 2023. The Araraquara team will be Corinthians’ rivals at Paulista, Brasileiro and Libertadores.

Ingryd arrived at Corinthians in early 2019, when he was still 21 and taking his first steps as a professional athlete. Having Timão as his first “big house”, shirt 5 said goodbye “with a pain in his heart” in recent days, but he thanked the fans and the coaching staff for all the work.

“Today I come to announce my departure from Corinthians, with a sinking heart, but with a feeling of accomplishment. It’s been three years of a lot of learning, maturing, achievements and achievements. How much I’ve evolved in this huge club is unexplained. Corinthians opened its doors to me in 2019, when I was just starting“, wrote in his Instagram.

In addition to her, another departure confirmed by the club was defender Poliana, who has not yet announced her destination for 2022.

For Corinthians, Ingryd played 97 games, with 87 wins, eight draws and only two defeats. Over the three years, she won three Paulistas, two Libertadores and two Brazilians. The athlete should publicize her new club soon.

