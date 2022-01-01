Intel and Samsung Double PS5 Read Speed ​​During SSD PCIe 5.0 Test

Intel and Samsung conducted a speed test of the new SSD PM1743 PCIe NVMe connected to the PCIe 5.0 interface on the PlayStation 5. The result was very excited due to the processing speed achieved in the demo. According to the companies, the new component managed to be more than twice as fast as the PS5’s already standard storage, which guarantees instant loading in some games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

For comparison, the SSD that ships on PlayStation 5 currently can score 5.5 GB/s in data processing. Intel has achieved with the new component from Samsung the result of an incredible 13.7 GB/s, more than double. The PCIe 5.0 interface, which made the connection between the SSD and the console board, was pointed out as the main reason responsible for the high performance gain. The new pattern is recent and should appear more often in the future.