Inter Milan fans respond Lukaku with ‘strike’ after star offers to return to the club

Belgian striker is not happy at Chelsea and, in an interview with Sky Sports, admitted that he would like to one day return to the Italian club to continue his story

THE controversial Romelu Lukaku interview to sky sports caused discord in Chelsea, his current club, and not necessarily improved his image with the former team, the Inter Milan.

After saying that he is dissatisfied with his situation in England and speaking openly about the I wish to one day go back to the Italian club, the belgian striker angered coach Thomas Tuchel and even received an unfriendly message from the Inter fans.

“It doesn’t matter who runs away in the rain, but who stays in the storm. Bye Lukaku“, shot the Nod curve, Inter’s organized supporters, in a banner posted this Friday (31) on social networks.

The anger with Lukaku exists over the way the striker left Inter in the August transfer window. Main name of winning the Italian title in 2020/21, the Belgian forced a departure for Chelsea and left without even saying goodbye of the crowd.

You Blues paid 115 million euros, the equivalent of BRL 700 million at the time, to sign the striker, who has seven goals in 18 matches for the new club.

With or without Lukaku among the starters, Chelsea will return to the field this Sunday (2), to face the Liverpool, in London, in the main game of the round of Premier League. The classic will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.