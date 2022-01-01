Inter seeks debts, seeks exchanges and acts with low investment

Internacional is looking for important reinforcements in the market. But that doesn’t mean he’s opening the coffers. Using old debts, loans, end players and trades, Colorado moves without spending too much.

There are two “referred” reinforcements. The first, Wesley Moraes, is a loan in which Inter will pay only the player’s salary. For a period of one year, the athlete must work in Porto Alegre, with no purchase clause provided for at the end of the contract. To make it official, documents need to be exchanged and contracts signed.

The second close to being definitively an Inter player is Nikão, who leaves Atlético Paranaense at the conclusion of his contract, whose term expired yesterday (31). The player accepted a four-year contract offer from Internacional, which will place him among the highest salaries of the cast.

In this case, Inter’s expense will be on gloves, diluted within the contract. In other words, you will not need to invest a considerable amount immediately, but the figure will enter the monthly output.

Nikão “fits” on the payroll, too, because of the layoffs that have occurred in recent months. Paolo Guerrero was the biggest salary on the red sheet and left the club during the Brasileirão. Renzo Saravia, Marcelo Lomba and Lucas Ribeiro also had important salaries and have already said goodbye.

With Marinho, Inter aims to recover a debt of approximately R$ 5 million that Santos has with the club due to the negotiation of Eduardo Sasha, in 2018. The amount is set to be paid in 11 installments throughout 2022, but the plan is to shoot down when buying the rights of the attacking midfielder.

Furthermore, another argument for hiring Marinho is a possible player swap. But an outcome of this case shouldn’t be so quick.

Another deal that alleviated an old debt was Moses’ contract renewal. The left flank needed to be bought from Bahia to stay in Beira-Rio. The amount of R$ 3 million, however, was written off from a debt that was born in the negotiations between Zeca and Danilo Fernandes.

The direction of Inter wants the arrival of one more steering wheel and a right side. Marinho and Nikão, if confirmed, complete the vacancies on the sides of the attack. And Wesley is an option for the attack command.