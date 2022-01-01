iPhone 14 without a chip? Apple asks operators to prepare for eSIM

After eliminating the headphone jack and charger included in the package, Apple may be about to do away with another old iPhone feature: the carrier chip drawer.

According to the MacRumors website, Apple would have sent an alert to American operators asking them to adapt soon to eSIM, a type of virtual chip that already works with some recent iPhones.

The idea is that, by 2022, the company will launch at least one iPhone model completely without a chip port in some countries, with only eSIM support. Apple has not confirmed the rumor.

What is eSIM and how does it work?

The eSIM technology does away with the use of two physical chips in the same device, saving you the hassle of removing the chip tray to insert a new one. On newer iPhones, depending on your carrier, the user can have a physical chip and a virtual chip.

With iPhone 13 (including Pro Max, Pro and mini), you can use two chips either being two active eSIMs or a physical nano-SIM with one eSIM. The iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR models come with the Dual SIM feature, but only one physical nano-SIM and the other an eSIM.

In Brazil, Claro, Tim and Vivo offer eSIM plans. Prices are usually the same as a regular physical chip. In some cases, activation may be free if you are already a customer of the operator.

To use two carriers, your iPhone has to be unlocked, otherwise both plans have to be from the same carrier.

To configure it, the iPhone owner can go to “Settings”, then to “Mobile” and choose a new option: “Add mobile plan”. From there, you just need to scan a QR code to activate the eSIM.

You can add the digital chip in two ways: manually or through the mobile operator’s application.

According to Apple, it’s possible to have more than one eSIM on your iPhone, but you can only use one at a time — you’ll have to switch between one and the other through the smartphone’s settings.

Users can also label each number (main, secondary, personal, work, travel, etc.), choose a default number for calls, messages and FaceTime, and leave a specific number for each contact in their phonebook.

And more: you can choose a number to use for calls and another for mobile internet.