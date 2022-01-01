iPhone without phone chip? Apple is preparing important change | Cell

The year 2022 hasn’t even started yet, but it could mark the beginning of an important change at Apple: the iPhone 14 would be the company’s first cellphone without physical space for a phone chip. According to the specialized website MacRumors, the tech giant reportedly sent a statement to telecom operators in the United States with the aim of preparing the ground for the future launch.

If the expectation is confirmed, the company’s next devices should be activated on the telephone networks only through the eSIM technology, a kind of virtual chip that already exists and which increases the security of the devices.

An iPhone with exclusive eSIM support would free the user from opening the tray and changing the chip when changing number or carrier. In addition, the smartphone would gain extra internal space and could evolve in terms of water resistance. Activating a new phone number could be done by an app or by a QR Code provided by the operator.

Current iPhone owners can even add more than one eSIM to the same phone, but they can only use one at a time, according to Apple’s official website. The change is made through the iPhone’s settings panel, accessible through the “Adjustments” app.

Apple cell phones have been offering dual-SIM functionality since the launch of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR in 2018. Smartphones come with a physical chip and a virtual chip. The technology is offered in Brazil by operators Claro, TIM and Vivo.