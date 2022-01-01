Iran’s space rocket failed to put devices into orbit, official says – News

One iran space launch it was unable to place its three devices into orbit as the rocket did not reach the required speed, a Defense Ministry spokesman said in statements broadcast by state TV this Friday (31).

The launch attempt, which took place during indirect talks between the US and Iran in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from the US, Germany and France.

“For a device to enter orbit, it needs to reach a velocity above 7,600 [metros por segundo]. We’ve reached 7,350,” Ahmad Hosseini said in a documentary about the release broadcast on state TV and posted online.

On Thursday (30), Hosseini did not clarify whether the devices reached orbit, but suggested that the launch would be a test before the next attempts to place satellites in orbit.

Iran, which has one of the largest missile programs in the Middle East, has suffered several satellite launch failures in recent years due to technical problems.

Washington said it was concerned about Iran’s space rocket development, and a German diplomat said Berlin had asked Iran to stop sending satellite-launching rockets into space, adding that they violate a UN Security Council resolution.

France said the launch violates UN rules and is “even more regrettable” as nuclear talks with world powers are advancing.

Tehran denies that its space activity is a cover for ballistic missile development or that it has violated a UN resolution.

