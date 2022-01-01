‘It’s no use believing in others anymore’ · TV News

José Luiz Datena decided to close 2021 with a warning message to the public: “It’s no use believing in others more than in you.” This Friday (31), the journalist thanked the workers of essential services and reinforced the importance of vaccination against Covid-19.

“Above all, it’s no use making lists of proposals that you’ll leave in the drawer for next year. It’s no use believing more in others than in yourself. The big new year is in your heart, wake up the new year within you, because you are capable of being happy and making a lot of people happy,” said Datena during Brasil Urgente.

In a message to the viewers of the police show, the Band’s contractor made an assessment of the cycle that ends this night: “It is a moment of much reflection, of thinking about how an invisible enemy appeared in Asia and almost exterminates humanity. our dead, heal the wounded and hope that, from now on, one day, that long, never-ending night will never open into a wonderful tomorrow.”

“With the expectation that we can really have a life very close to what is normal. We, who are experiencing so much difficulty. May God give us peace, tranquility, but, above all, a word that has spoken in recent times : health. Congratulations to the heroes of society who made this pandemic a little milder,” said Datena.

In addition to health professionals, the journalist thanked scientists and workers in services such as buses, subways, among others: “People who made the world go round while the pandemic was running rampant, while many people were confined.”

“To all of you who were part of these thousands of good citizens who helped to help so many people here and in the world, our prayers and our prayers. We understand that humanity is very fragile, that our life is a breath and we have to live today as if it were never again. We have to live each day always thinking about the next one”, he pointed out.

“Take all possible and imaginable precautions [contra a Covid-19]. Use vaccine, who did not take it, to catch up on the vaccine. And hope that God will help us to get rid of one of the worst scourges of humanity,” said Datena.

