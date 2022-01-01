James Webb: Sunshield Cover Released

The US space agency (NASA) announced this Thursday (30) that the engineers responsible for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) released and rolled up the covers that protect the thin layers of the instrument’s solar shield during launch.

As a result, the membranes that make up the shield were exposed to space for the first time. The operation lasted approximately one hour, and was completed at 2:27 pm (Brasília time). Michael McElwain observatory project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center explains the importance of the shield.

“The Webb telescope and its scientific instruments are ready to go into shadow, never to see direct sunlight again. One of Webb’s unique design features is that it uses passive cooling via a five-layer solar shield to reach an operating temperature of 45 Kelvin (-228°C),” he recalls.

According to McElwain, “The enormous sun shield is about 21 by 14 meters when deployed, or about the size of a tennis court. Its geometry and size have been determined in such a way that the telescope can point to a field of view that covers 40% of the sky at any one time and can observe any place in the sky for six months.”

“This innovative architecture allows Webb’s sensitivity during the mission to be limited only by the sky’s natural background light (mainly zodiacal light) rather than being compromised by the observatory’s own thermal brightness, for all wavelengths less than 15 microns”, he explains.

All steps related to deploying the shield were tested on the ground and operationally in the Mission Operations Center. For the mission to be successful, it is crucial that these critical activities are carried out in order and with precision.

The lengthy process of preparing the JWST for its scientific mission, called commissioning, consists of multiple steps and tests to make sure everything is running as scheduled and that all of its components are in place and working correctly. Therefore, the expectation is that the telescope will only start making observations of the universe six months after launch.

