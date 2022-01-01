Janssen booster dose is 84% ​​effective against Ômicron

Researchers reported that Janssen’s Covid-19 vaccine booster was 84% ​​effective in reducing the number of hospitalizations in South African healthcare workers who contracted the Ômicron variant. The study has not yet been revised and is based on the second dose applied to 69,092 workers, in the period between November 15th and December 20th.

The South African study found that the effectiveness of Janssen’s vaccine in reducing hospitalization for those infected with Ômicron increased by 63% after a booster was given to 84% after 14 days. Effectiveness reached 85% within one to two months after boosting.

publicity

As such, the single-dose regimen offers reduced protection against Ômicron infection, and some research suggests that an additional dose provides significant protection against severe variant disease.

Image: Jarun Ontakrai – Shutterstock

“This assures us that Covid-19 vaccines continue to be effective for the purpose for which they were designed, which is to protect people from serious illness and death,” said Linda-Gail Bekker, co-principal investigator of the study. . According to her, the jury “is still deciding” on the question of more boosters for the Janssen vaccine.

Read too:

Furthermore, the researchers found that their analysis has some limitations, such as short follow-up times. Through a company statement, Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, commented that the company believes the protection may be due to vaccine-induced T cell responses: “These data suggest that Ômicron is not affecting responses of the T cells generated by our vaccine.”

Source: O Globo

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!