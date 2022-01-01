Japan hires Boeing to update the F-15 Super Interceptor – Cavok Brasil

Japan’s program to upgrade its F-15 fighters to a “Super Interceptor” variant went one step further by signing a contract with Boeing.

According to a December 30 US Department of Defense announcement, Boeing – the current developer of the F-15 twin-engine jet – will receive $471.3 million for the design and development of an integrated suite of aircraft systems.

This work will support the modification of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-15MJ aircraft and the development, testing and delivery of four weapons systems instructors.

According to previous releases, Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) will be the main contractor for the upgrade and will be supported by Boeing. MHI produced Japan’s current F-15J fleet of more than 200 aircraft between 1980 and 2000 under license from the United States.

The Eagles are now configured to receive a new advanced radar with an active electronic scanning antenna (AESA) and a modernized cabin system running on upgraded mission computers for increased situational awareness.

An announcement made in July 2020 said Boeing would provide MHI with retrofit drawings, ground support equipment and technical publications for the upgrade of the first two F-15J aircraft to Japan’s Super Interceptor configuration.

Signing the contract from December 30th is a big step forward in the program, after it was previously stopped in 2020 due to unexpected costs. One of the solutions to the rising costs, which were influenced by the absence of an active production line among other factors, was to abandon plans to integrate the anti-ship cruise missile LRASM into the Eagle.

According to local reports, the total planned cost of upgrading the F-15 will be $3.5 billion. The price was revealed after the US State Department released Japan for the first time for $4.5 billion in upgrades for its 98 F-15Js.

As Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force’s primary interceptor, the F-15J is ready to support the new F-35A entering service.