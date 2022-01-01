João Cancelo: Manchester City defender is attacked during robbery at his home

the defender of the Manchester City, João Cancelo, said last Thursday (30) that he was attacked during an assault on his family’s house, which left the Portuguese player with visible facial injuries.

The 27-year-old has posted a photo to his account. Instagram with a cut above and bruise around the right eye.

In an accompanying post, Cancelo wrote: “Unfortunately today I was attacked by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance that’s what happens. They managed to take all my jewelry off and leave me with my face in this state.

“The most important thing for me is my family and, luckily, they’re all fine,” added Cancelo.

Manchester City said it was “shocked and horrified” to learn of the incident on Thursday (30).

“João and his family will be supported by the Club and he is helping the police in investigations investigating this very serious matter”, the club wrote in a statement.

Greater Manchester Police were not available for comment when the CNN got in touch.

Cancelo was signed by Juventus City for $71 million in 2019 and has since become an integral member of the Juventus team. Pep Guardiola.

The full-back has not started in all of City’s Premier League games this season.

Cancelo completed the 90 minutes for City on Wednesday, beating Brentford 1-0, eight points clear at the top of the table.

City play at Arsenal on Saturday.

