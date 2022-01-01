Jorge Jesus gains strength to take over Fenerbahçe, says Turkish press | international football

Atlético-MG has a competitor in an attempt to settle with coach Jorge Jesus. The name of the Portuguese coach gained strength at Fenerbahçe, according to various vehicles in the Turkish press, such as the newspaper Hurryet, the portal fanatic and the broadcaster to Spor.
Fenerbahçe has been without commander since resignation of another Portuguese, Vitor Pereira, less than two weeks ago. Former left-back Roberto Carlos, who played for the team when he was a player, was considered for Interim assume the team until the end of the season. However, the club is considering hiring a definitive name.
Jesus, however, would not be Fener’s first choice. German Joachim Löw, who led his country’s national team for 15 years, is the favorite. However, he did not intend to take a job mid-season, and the negotiation did not go forward.
The Croatian Slaven Bilic, 53, is another one on the list. He is a former coach for Besiktas, West Ham, West Bromwich and also Croatia. Bilic is currently at Beijing Guoan, China, and is expected to leave the team in 2022.
The Turkish press highlights that Jorge Jesus, 67 years old, was a target of Fenerbahçe on two other occasions before, one of them by the current president, Ali Koç, but the talks never moved forward.
Another team interested in Jorge Jesus, according to the Turkish press, would be Al Hilal, where the Portuguese played between 2018 and 2019. The current Asian champion is currently coached by Leonardo Jardim, but the Arab team would consider a change in command.
Fenerbahçe are currently fourth in the Turkish Championship after 19 rounds, 14 points behind leaders Trabzonspor. The team was in third position of its group in the Europa League and will compete for a place in the round of 16 of the League Conference with Slavia Prague.