Jorge Jesus refuses a millionaire offer for a Middle Eastern club and lights the alert for Atlético-MG

Credit: Disclosure/Benfica

In the crosshairs of Atlético-MG, coach Jorge Jesus turned down a million-dollar offer to return to work in the Middle East. According to the fans.com informed, Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, showed interest in Portuguese after his resignation from Benfica.

First of all, the Arab club offered US$ 11.6 million (R$ 65 million, at current prices) without taxes for a one-year contract. In addition, the agreement provided for a clause of US$ 1 million (R$ 5.5 million) if it received a proposal from European football.

Meanwhile, Jorge Jesus rests in Lisbon after his exhausting spell at Benfica. THE fans.com found that the coach paused the conversations with Atlético-MG to reflect with his family about his future.

Two factors weigh negatively on Mister’s decision to return to work on another continent. The first is distance from the family, and the second is the desire to join one of the top leagues like Spain, France, England or Italy.

Last week, Jorge Jesus was contacted by Flamengo. However, the coach showed no interest in returning to the club where he won the Recopa Sudamericana, the Copa Libertadores da América, the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Campeonato Carioca.

At the time, Jorge Jesus stated that he would fulfill his contract with Benfica, as he had no plans to work in South America. Now, the coach’s representatives work in the ball market to try to keep him in Europe.

Atlético-MG, in turn, has already learned about the Portuguese’s denial of the Saudi club. However, he handles the matter with caution as he understands that the biggest challenge will be to convince the coach to bring his family to live in Brazil.

Al Hilal to fire coach in early 2022

Al Hilal’s board is mapping the ball market in search of a replacement for coach Leonardo Jardim. The coach was finally informed this Wednesday that he will not follow the team’s lead next season.

After all, Al Hilal is not doing a good campaign in the Saudi Championship. In the last five games, for example, they have won one game, drawn two and lost two others. In addition, the team occupies fifth place.

Internally, the work is not well evaluated by Sheik Nawaf Bin Saad for a cast that includes the stars Bafétimbi Gomis, Matheus Pereira Luciano Vietto, Moussa Marega and André Carrillo.

Now, the club’s management will wait for the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup, on January 6, at the King Fahd Stadium, before turning off Leonardo Jardim. Meanwhile, Al Hilal will monitor the negotiation between Atlético-MG and Jorge Jesus.

