Juan Figer, influential businessman in Brazilian football dies

One of the most influential businessmen in Brazilian football in recent decades, the Uruguayan Juan Figer died on Friday, aged 87. The family reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest.







Juan Figer played in Brazilian football Reproduction/Social Networks Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

“It is with immense regret that we will close the year 2021 without the presence of our master Juan Figer. Unfortunately, after fighting a lot, he did not resist a cardiac arrest and died today, 12/31/2021”, wrote Grupo Figer in his Instagram.

Figer has been active in football since 1969, when he opened his agency in Brazil. Even before the regulation of the profession of agent by FIFA, the Uruguayan participated in several negotiations with important players, such as Maradona, Sócrates, Casagrande and Dunga.

Death generated repercussions on social networks, with various manifestations. The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, published a photo of the businessman and ‘Rest in peace, Juan! Feeling to the family! Heaven is celebrating!’

Players such as Júnior Urso, Diego Tardelli and Zé Love, and former players such as Magrão and Maldonado, also manifested themselves.

Juan Figer’s granddaughter Stephanie Figer, who is also a football player, posted on Instagram. “That’s how I’ll always remember you Grandpa… traveling, eating in a good restaurant and talking about football! What an honor and privilege for me to be your granddaughter and to have learned so many things from you. you taught me, along with my father Marcel Figer and uncle André Figer, to make you proud wherever you are! I love you with all my heart. Thank you so much for everything”, he wrote.

Despite his enormous influence on football, Juan Figer has not escaped a FIFA investigation. The Uruguayan was targeted because of the use of Rentistas, a Uruguayan first division club, to register their players and lend them to other teams.