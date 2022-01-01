Juan Figer, manager and player agent, dies, aged 87 – 12/31/2021 – Sport

This Friday (31) Uruguayan businessman Juan Figer, aged 87, died after suffering a cardiac arrest. The information was disclosed on the Instagram profile of his granddaughter, Stephanie Figer, and Grupo Figer, a company he founded in 1969.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that we will close the year 2021 without the presence of my grandfather Juan. Unfortunately, after fighting a lot, he did not resist a cardiac arrest and died today”, published Stephanie. “That’s how I’ll always remember you Grandpa… traveling, eating in a good restaurant and talking about football!”, she wrote in a photo in which she appears with her grandfather.

“It is with immense regret that we will close the year 2021 without the presence of our master Juan Figer”, published Grupo Figer, in a message also via Instagram.

Juan Figer is one of the most famous agents in the football world and a respected businessman in the field. His company participated in major transactions in world football, such as the sale of Roberto Carlos to Inter Milan (ITA) in 1995 and his subsequent move to Real Madrid (ESP), the transfer of Robinho to Real in 2005, in addition to negotiations that they took Romário to Barcelona (ESP) and Maradona to Napoli (ITA).

The company also negotiated the visit of Hulk to Porto (POR), Diego Lugano to São Paulo and Vanderlei Luxemburgo to coach Real Madrid. The most expensive negotiation in the history of football, Denilson’s trip from São Paulo to Betis (ESP), for US$ 32 million (R$ 178 million in current values), also had the participation of the group, among several other transactions.

Figer moved to Brazil in the 1960s. He wanted to be an export and import businessman, but ended up specializing in trading players abroad. The first investment took place in 1970, when they promoted a friendly between Flamengo and Peñarol at Maracanã.