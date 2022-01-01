Juju Salimeni poses in a swimsuit and something catches the eye

the fitness muse Juju Salimeni, The 35-year-old has raised the temperature of the web by updating his social networks. Through a post on her Instagram feed, the beauty emerged wearing a sunken bathing suit.

In the records, the cat appeared wearing a red minimalist swimsuit and a big body stole the show. “Starting Beach Vacation Feed ☀️🌊,” she wrote in the caption.

“Muse of the perfect shape 🔥😍”, said a follower. “Beautiful and wonderful, very cute 👏❤️❤️”, wrote an internet user. “Beautiful lady in red you”, praised one user.

Does not keep friends with ex-boyfriends

Recently, Juju Salimeni used her social networks to interact and respond to her followers’ curiosity. Through the Instagram question box, the model was asked if she has a relationship with her ex-boyfriends:

“I particularly can’t be friends with an ex. I find it very strange, but I admire whoever can. If the couple has children, a good relationship is more than necessary, but other than that I don’t think it’s necessary”,

Panic on TV

It is worth mentioning that the model Juju Salimeni became known after working as Panicat of the extinct Pânico na TV. In a recent interview with columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the bodybuilder opened the game and said that women were treated like a piece of meat in the comedy.

“I wasn’t happy, but I can’t complain. It was war training. I don’t spit on the plate I ate, but it wasn’t mentally healthy. Trash. Woman was a piece of meat. But my livelihood came from there. We earned R$200 per recording. If I only had one in a month or two, that was it. But we had several events, VIP presences… we didn’t stop. It was a great start,” she said. “No way. We were very undervalued. It was a men’s show, totally sexist. It doesn’t fit these days. It’s absurd for the present day. They didn’t know how to adapt. There was derogatory humor and a way of making fun of women,” continued the fitness muse. “I have no problem that they look at me and think I’m hot and being there [exposta] of G-string. I still work with it today, I work out for it and I want to show more. If the girls were there in bikinis, there wasn’t an appreciation like ‘ah, they’re beautiful, icons’. I didn’t have that,” she finished.