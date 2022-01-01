Juliette Freire reveals that she discovered aneurysm months ago

Juliette Freire used social media this Friday (31/12) to take stock of her year. In an emotional video, which begins with Tiago Leifert’s speech to announce her BBB21 champion, the woman from Paraíba told that the period was one of ups and downs in her life. Among the difficult moments is what she discovered an aneurysm.

“This year I received a lot of awards: some were voted on and others I received in silence. Having my family by my side in good health, seeing my mother undergo surgery and being able to breathe easily, discovering that I had an aneurysm and it disappearing out of nowhere. End of 2021: gratitude, faith, lessons and one more chance, to be happy”, he said, in an excerpt of the video.

“May 2022 come full of happiness and that we know how to cultivate goodness, peace and love at every opportunity”, concluded Juliette.

Anonymous and famous fans were thrilled with the statement. “Life avenged by honesty”, wrote Fabrício Carpinejar. “I cry every time I see it!!!! What a moment!!!”, commented Débora Secco, referring to Leifert’s speech.

