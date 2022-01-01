Jurgen Klopp tests positive and loses Liverpool against Chelsea

Jürgen Klopp will not lead Liverpool in tomorrow’s derby (2), against Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge, at 1:30 pm (GMT), for the 21st round of the Premier League. According to an official statement from the Reds, the technician tested positive for covid-19.

Liverpool treat the test as ‘suspicious positive’. The technician is already isolated, with mild symptoms, and must repeat the test to confirm covid-19.

Klopp’s case comes a day after the coach, at a press conference, revealed three positive cases in the cast – in addition to ‘a few more in the commission’. “We have three new Covid cases on the team and a few more on the committee, so it’s not so cool right now,” he said.

With this, Pep Lijnders, assistant to Jürgen Klopp, will lead the Liverpool team in the match against Chelsea.

With 41 points from 19 games, Liverpool are third in the Premier League. Chelsea, their opponents this Sunday, are runners-up, with 42 points and 20 games, while Manchester City lead the competition with 51 points from 21 matches.