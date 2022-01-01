know the meaning of the colors to wear on New Year’s Eve

It is tradition to dress in White for the passage of New Year. Color represents purity and renewal. It also communicates, according to color psychology, the feeling of peace. In addition to it, there are a multitude of other colors and meanings. Have you decided which one to use today to debut in 2022?

For the image consultant Catarina Cavalcante, the clothes they are more than a fabric or raw material under the skin. They work, on occasions like these, of closing and opening the cycle, as an “amulet” able to direct our energy to what we most want.

“I always say that the colors transmit sensations, feelings and emotions, and nothing better than thinking about them at the time of the turn. after all, dress with the desired intention for the year that starts can be a nice entrance”, suggests the expert.

In addition to the white (“peace and clarity of what you want”) and the yellow (“appreciation, prosperity and creativity”), which reminds us of silver and gold, required during the period of launches for New Year’s Eve, presents the purple and shades of lilac as an option. According to the consultant, synonymous with “prosperity and spirituality”.

THE green it's also welcome in the New Year, not just Christmas. It is "balance, harmony and renewal". In addition, a bet on luck and health, in the order of sympathies and beliefs





To warm up the sentimental field, bring you “power, security and passion”, the tip is: go Red.

Another vote is to follow the “Very Peri”, a dynamic floral blue with a red-violet undertone, chosen by pantone, world renowned for its color system, as the color of 2022.

“Very Peri” animates our creative spirit, explains the Pantone Color Institute, responsible for creating the new hue, already influencing products in the area of ​​design, innovation and creativity.

Some celebrities like Lady Gaga, at the premiere of “House of Gucci”, in London, aboard a brand long, paraded the trend in advance this year.

Juliette beige

The champion of the 2021 edition of Big Brother Brazil (BBB) revealed a curious fact that caught the attention of the superstitious just a few days into the New Year. What color panties from the turn of 2021? The subject came up in a post made by Juliette on Instagram and she replied: beige.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @juliette

Juliette revealed the color of lingerie from the 2021 comeback

To Gshow, Globo’s entertainment website, Personare color therapist Solange Lima explained the meaning of color, which is not isolated. “Because it is a mixture of brown, white and yellow, beige carries the symbology of the three colors”, he explained.

According to Solange, the first brings the energy of security and stability. Yellow, in his studies, represents financial prosperity, in addition to stimulating focus and intelligence. Finally, the white one. “It refers to peace and tranquility”, he attributes.

“Juliette may have intended security, stability, prosperity and tranquility at the turn of the year and, by wearing the beige lingerie, even without knowing the meaning of the color, she boosted her intentions, which ended up being realized in 2021”, commented the color therapist to the website .

Footwear and accessories

These items are also valid, as well as what counts is, in addition to finding harmony with the color for the moment, or the wedding of more than one of them, punctuated by accessories or lingerie, believe in the strength they emit to feel energetic to materialize your new year plans.

For those looking for a 2022 with more harmony, he recommends Karen Furtado, stylist, as a color for the shoe, the blue is the ideal color.

For peace of mind, he says, it’s the mint. “This hue is serene and sweet,” he describes. Yellow can also come on the feet or purple — mentioned by image consultant Catarina Cavalcante above. “As this hue (yellow) contrasts with the white look, it’s nice to bet on more delicate shoes without much information, such as slides, flats, sandals and sneakers”, exemplifies Karen.

“Lilac is a hot color and brings sweetness and femininity to the look, as well as being the ideal shade for those who want to move their love life into the next year”, also a reference for those who don’t want to go through the pink or red turn, colors usually associated with love and passion.

The last choice is to go for beauty, with nails in your favorite color.

