LaLiga, college football playoffs and the NHL; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

Valencia vs Espanyol in LaLiga, college football playoffs and the NHL round are highlights of the day’s ESPN schedule on Star+

THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to attend whenever and wherever you want.

There’s a lot of good event on the last day of 2021. There’s the ball rolling in Laliga, with the confrontation between Valence and spanish.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

And later, there are two college football semifinals. Winners go to the big national decision.

And there’s so much more! round of NHL and college basketball… Schedule yourself not to miss anything!

See this Friday’s full schedule on ESPN on Star+

8:50 am

WINTER SPORTS

FIS Cross-Country World Cup – Men’s & Women’s (10/15 km)

Oberstdorf stage

10 am

FOOTBALL

2nd division of Spain

Oviedo x Ponferradine

12:15 pm

FOOTBALL

2nd division of Spain

Eibar x Real Society B

12:15 pm

FOOTBALL

Laliga

Valencia x Espanyol – CLICK AND WATCH!

1:30 pm

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Wake Forest vs Rutgers – CLICK AND WATCH!

1:30 pm

WINTER SPORTS

FIS World Cup – Ski Jumping Women’s

Ljubno stage

14h

BASKETBALL

University Basketball: SEC

High Point x Kentucky – CLICK AND WATCH!

2:15 pm

F90 – CLICK AND WATCH!

3pm

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils – CLICK AND WATCH!

3:30 pm

ESPN FC – CLICK AND WATCH!

17h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs Vegas Golden Knights – CLICK AND WATCH!

5:30 pm

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Cotton Bowl Classic

Cincinnati x Alabama – CLICK AND WATCH!

19h

SPORTSCENTER – CLICK AND WATCH!

9pm

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – CLICK AND WATCH!

9.30 pm

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Orange Bowl

Georgia x Michigan – CLICK AND WATCH!

9.30 pm

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings – CLICK AND WATCH!

9.50 pm

WINTER SPORTS

Freestyle Ski, Freeski & Ski Cross World Cup – Calgary

Calgary Stage