LaLiga, college football playoffs and the NHL; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

Valencia vs Espanyol in LaLiga, college football playoffs and the NHL round are highlights of the day’s ESPN schedule on Star+
THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to attend whenever and wherever you want.
There’s a lot of good event on the last day of 2021. There’s the ball rolling in Laliga, with the confrontation between Valence and spanish.
And later, there are two college football semifinals. Winners go to the big national decision.
And there’s so much more! round of NHL and college basketball… Schedule yourself not to miss anything!
See this Friday’s full schedule on ESPN on Star+
8:50 am
WINTER SPORTS
FIS Cross-Country World Cup – Men’s & Women’s (10/15 km)
Oberstdorf stage
10 am
FOOTBALL
2nd division of Spain
Oviedo x Ponferradine
12:15 pm
FOOTBALL
2nd division of Spain
Eibar x Real Society B
12:15 pm
FOOTBALL
Laliga
Valencia x Espanyol
1:30 pm
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Wake Forest vs Rutgers
1:30 pm
WINTER SPORTS
FIS World Cup – Ski Jumping Women’s
Ljubno stage
14h
BASKETBALL
University Basketball: SEC
High Point x Kentucky
2:15 pm
F90
3pm
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils
3:30 pm
ESPN FC
17h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Anaheim Ducks vs Vegas Golden Knights
5:30 pm
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Cotton Bowl Classic
Cincinnati x Alabama
19h
SPORTSCENTER
9pm
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
9.30 pm
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Orange Bowl
Georgia x Michigan
9.30 pm
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings
9.50 pm
WINTER SPORTS
Freestyle Ski, Freeski & Ski Cross World Cup – Calgary
Calgary Stage