Learn all about Faustão na Band’s show

The presenter Fausto Silva announced today the attractions of his new program, “Faustão na Band”, which will mark his return to the channel, after the end of his contract with TV Globo in June of last year.

Faustão appeared on the Band’s screen during New Year to reveal all the news about the program, which will have a different schedule each day of the week, in addition to the fact that he shares the command of the attraction with journalist Anne Lottermann, who left Globo to work alongside the communicator, in addition to his eldest son, João Guilherme, who is new to the small screens.

On Mondays, the presenter will command the painting “Pizzaria do Faustão”. On Tuesdays, a panel entitled “Grana or Fame” will be aired, in which participants “will perform on stage and decide whether they trust talent and invest the money in their talent, or decide whether to keep the money or fame “, explained Anne Lottermann.

Every Wednesday, “Dança das Feras” will be televised, in which professionals “will show the quality of Brazilian dance with national and international rhythms”, according to João Guilherme. On Thursdays will be the day of the musical salad at “Na Pista do Sucesso”, with “a little of each rhythm on stage”. On Fridays it will be the day of the “Churrascão do Faustão”.

The program will also feature stories about the overcoming of people “who give life lessons”, explained Fausto Silva — the frame will be headed by the former member of his ballet, Jaqueline Ciocci, in addition to the participation of several personalities of Brazilian entertainment and of the already traditional “VCR”

“Each day of the week we’re going to bring a different schedule. It’s more than a program, we’re going with a schedule, it’s Faustão’s team here at Band”, said the presenter.

The program “Faustão na Band” premieres on January 17th, at 8:30 pm, from Monday to Friday.