Learn to Share Your XBOX Account

Have you ever thought how much you can have access to?

If you came across this article, you probably want to learn how to share your account, right? And for that we start alerting you: Share only with trustworthy people and next, do not pass your data to any stranger on the internet to not have a headache later.

Basically, when you share an account, everything you buy will be available to the other person, and everything the other person buys will be available to you. And in that we include Purchased and/or Redeemed Games, DLC’s, Season Pass, Perks, and subscriptions Live Gold, Game Pass and EA Play individually or by Ultimate Game Pass.

One of the best things you get from sharing is savings in your pocket, and speaking of savings, the ULTIMATE GAME PASS, it is currently the best plan you and your partner can buy, and splitting everything will cost you even less. Also, if you and your friend decide to buy a game that costs 200 reais, it will only cost 100 reais, as you can split the cost and both play.

Positive side: Split 50% of the cost together with the other person.

Negative side: Be smart about who you share the account with, you’ll have to pass your password on to that person, so it better be someone you trust so you can be sure you’re doing a good job.

If you want to learn even more how to save once sharing is up and running, you can read our article “Stop Flicking and Get Live Gold, Game Pass and EA Play for $25 a month”

Stop vacillating and get access to Live Gold, Game Pass and EA Play for R$25 per month

With this basic explanation, let’s get our hands dirty and learn how to enable this feature on your Xbox!

Step 1 – The first thing we should do is add the account of the person we want to share the account in our console. To do this, get your friend’s login details and press the Xbox button to open the dashboard.

Select Profile and system > Add or switch > Add new.

Enter your Microsoft account email address and select Enter.

Enter the password for the Microsoft account you want to add and select Enter.

Read the Microsoft Service Agreement and Privacy Statement and select ‘I Agree’.

Once added to your console, you should set your console to be the Main on your friend’s account and your friend must do the same with your account on his/her console, for that follow the steps below.

Press the Xbox button to open the dashboard.

Access and log into your partner’s account.

Select System > Settings > General > Personalization, then select My Main Xbox.

Select Make this my primary Xbox to designate the console as the primary Xbox.

From then on, your console becomes the main console of your partner’s account and your partner’s console becomes the main console of yours. Now just log out of the other person’s account, log into yours again and enjoy the benefits we mentioned at the beginning.

Important: We recommend that you enable some security options on your account before sharing, such as 2-step verification. This extra layer of security will make your account more secure and will help you to prevent someone from ‘stealing’ you. Even so, we reinforce that the sharing is done with another trusted person, in order to avoid problems.

You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox and much more.

THE Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold + Xbox Game Pass in just one account, you can play online, chat with friends, redeem games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, while the Game Pass is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of titles updated every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and get access to exclusive content. Click here to learn more.