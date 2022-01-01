‘Let her follow’ · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will promise to destroy the good memories of Lara (Andréia Horta) of their relationship in Um Lugar ao Sol. “Let it go,” the executive will decide.

After forcing a rapprochement with Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) under the pretext of a partnership with the restaurant, but without revealing her true identity, the Goiás will tell Ravi (Juan Paiva) about his feelings towards the cook in the chapter this Saturday (1st).

“How was I able to exchange a woman like that, the love of my life, for a car, money, apartment? Was it because of my ambition? Because of the desire to be seen, to have things, to belong?” , will shoot Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) to his best friend.

In the sequence, Santiago’s son-in-law (José de Abreu) ​​will swear that he will do everything to free Lara from the feeling she still has for him and will resort to the money once more. “What I want now is to help, in some way, to remedy the financial and emotional damage I caused,” the boy will claim.

“And for that I have to destroy the memory, the image she kept of Chris. I owe it to her: free Lara and let her move on,” the executive will add.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

