Lewandowski authorizes universities to require a vaccination certificate

The determination of the Ministry of Education that prohibited the requirement of vaccination against Covid-19 in federal universities is suspended. The decision was taken this Friday (31/12) by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, upon answering a request made by a political party.

Universities may require a certificate of vaccination. Tania Rêgo/Brazil Agency

“The Federal Supreme Court has, throughout its history, acted in favor of the full realization of the rights to health, education and university autonomy, not appearing possible to compromise even one millimeter with regard to the defense of such fundamental precepts, under penalty of incurring an unacceptable civilizing setback,” wrote Lewandowski in his decision.

On the 29th, the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) he requested to the Supreme Court the annulment of the order of the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, of December 29, 2021, which prohibited federal educational institutions from requiring proof of vaccination as a necessary requirement for the return of in-person activities.

“It is never too much to remember that health, according to the Federal Constitution, is a right for all and an inalienable duty of the Brazilian State, guaranteed through public policies aimed at reducing the risk of disease and other health problems, whose main pillar is the System Health Service (SUS)”, says the minister.

According to the magistrate, the order of Pastor Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education, “in addition to contradicting scientific evidence and strategic analyzes in health by discouraging vaccination, also supports the requirement of federal law in the strict sense so that institutions could establish such a restriction “.

“It is evident, therefore, that by subtracting from the managerial, administrative and patrimonial autonomy of educational institutions the attribution of requiring proof of vaccination against Covid-19 as a condition for the return of face-to-face educational activities, the contested act contravenes the provisions of arts. and 205 to 214, as well as the right to university autonomy and the ideals that govern education in our country and in other nations guided by the canons of democracy”, says Lewandowski.

THE Democratic Labor Party (PDT) and the Workers Party (PT) also called for the suspension of the decree in two separate ADPFs, but these are under the reporting of Minister Dias Toffoli.

Click here to read Lewandowski’s decision

ADPF 756