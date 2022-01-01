Lewandowski suspends MEC order against proof of vaccine in federal institutions | Politics

The minister analyzed a request presented by the PSB, in a lawsuit on vaccination that was already being processed in court. Lewandowski stated that institutions have autonomy and can demand proof of vaccination.

“The educational institutions therefore have the authority to exercise their university autonomy and can legitimately demand proof of vaccination,” he said.

In an order published in the “Official Gazette” this Thursday (30), the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said that federal educational institutions cannot charge a vaccine against Covid-19 to re-establish the return to in-person classes. Instead, they must apply the sanitary protocols determined in a resolution by the National Education Council to avoid contagion.

Ribeiro argued that charging for the vaccine would be an indirect way of making it compulsory, which, according to him, can only be done through the law.

In the decision, the STF minister highlighted that the MEC act, “in addition to contradicting scientific evidence and strategic analyzes in health by discouraging vaccination, also supports the requirement of federal law in the strict sense so that institutions could establish such a restriction” , when there is already a law dealing with the subject – the February 2020 law that allows authorities to take measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The minister also pointed out that the order violates the Constitution – such as the right to health and education.

“It is evident, therefore, that by subtracting from the managerial, administrative and patrimonial autonomy of educational institutions the attribution of requiring proof of vaccination against Covid-19 as a condition for the return of face-to-face educational activities, the contested act contravenes the provisions of arts. and 205 to 214, as well as the right to university autonomy and the ideals that govern education in our country and in other nations guided by the canons of democracy”, says Lewandowski.

Lewandowski also highlighted the role of the STF in putting into practice fundamental rights. He stated that, in relation to these rights, it is not possible to “compromise”.

“The Federal Supreme Court has, throughout its history, acted in favor of the full realization of the rights to health, education and university autonomy, not appearing possible to compromise even one millimeter with regard to the defense of such fundamental precepts, under penalty of incurring an unacceptable civilizatory setback”, affirms the minister in the decision.

President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies are against the so-called vaccine passport, which is a requirement for immunization to access certain locations.

Health experts, however, understand that the measure is essential to encourage the vaccination of those who have not yet been vaccinated and, thus, contain the Covid pandemic, which is growing around the world.

Seventeen entities released a statement in which they affirm that the order of Minister Milton Ribeiro, from the MEC, disrespects the autonomy of federal universities and prevents the adoption of measures aimed at guaranteeing life.

“We consider that the order of the Minister of Education, in addition to disrespecting the constitutional autonomy of higher education institutions, is wrong on the merits, as it makes it impossible – a verb that uses the ministerial act – to adopt indispensable measures to guarantee the law, which is also constitutional. , to life”, affirm the entities.