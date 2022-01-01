Lewandowski suspends MEC veto on vaccine passport at universities

posted on 12/31/2021 6:37 PM



(credit: Photo: Carlos Humberto/ SCO/ STF)

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Ricardo Lewandowski, suspended, this Friday (31), an order by the Ministry of Education that prohibited federal educational institutions from charging proof of vaccination when returning to school. The so-called vaccine passport is fiercely criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Lewandowski’s decision was a reaction to a request from the PSB, in an action that is already being processed in the Court. “The educational institutions therefore have the authority to exercise their university autonomy and can legitimately demand proof of vaccination,” said the minister.

“By subtracting from the managerial, administrative and patrimonial autonomy of educational institutions the attribution of requiring proof of vaccination against covid-19 as a condition for the return of in-person educational activities, the contested act contravenes the provisions of arts. 6th and 205 to 214, as well as the right to university autonomy and the ideals that govern education in our country and in other nations guided by the canons of democracy”, justified Lewandowski.

He also claimed that the decision of the MEC contradicts scientific evidence and strategic analysis in health, in addition to discouraging vaccination. In addition to the PSB, other leftist parties also went to the STF against the decision of the Minister of Education, as was the case of PT and PDT, which filed requests to cancel Milton Ribeiro’s order, made last Wednesday (29).

According to the acronyms, the MEC measure violates the right to health and university autonomy. “The Dispatch now being questioned, by preventing federal educational institutions from charging their attendees with proof of vaccination, seriously violates this fundamental right, as it represents an act that harms the health of the Brazilian population. On the other hand, it still violates the aforementioned provision for failing to perform the fundamental duty of promoting measures and benefits aimed at preventing diseases”, said the PT, in the initial petition.

Since Milton Ribeiro’s order was published, university rectors have also criticized the measure and threatened to go to court to reverse the situation. In justifying the measure, the MEC stated that the requirement for the vaccine to return to in-person classes is “unconstitutional”.