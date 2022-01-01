Living in Portugal, José de Abreu talks about dating and biography

José de Abreu (Photo: Reproduction)

With the end of recordings of “A place in the sun”, José de Abreu he moved to Portugal with his girlfriend, makeup artist Carol Junger. The actor, who has spent long periods outside of Brazil, will do a series there:

– I’ll be here for a while. No deadlines. We no longer have a home. We stay in apartments for the season. When a soap opera ends, I go to some country. We already live in France, Greece and New Zealand.

The relationship between José and Carol, by the way, has always had a lot of repercussions on the internet. Most of the comments are about the age difference: he is 75 and she is 24.

– There’s no way to avoid it. Anything an artist does generates that. If it was an actress my age, they would talk too, because it would be an actress. We attract attention, it is part of life. But it’s been two and a half years. At people who spoke (from dating Carol) they broke their face – says the actor.

He, who in November released his autobiography, “Abreugrafia”, says his girlfriend loved the book:

– There’s a lot I didn’t know. You’re welcome? In two years you can’t know 75. My childhood and my youth are very far away for her. They took place in the 1950s, in Santa Rita do Passa Quatro (São Paulo countryside). It was all different.

Some excerpts from the work have drawn attention and have already been reproduced by various websites. One of them, for example, about the actor’s romance with Maria Zilda. He says he was careful when telling stories about people he knew.

– With Maria Zilda it was something beautiful. She was an adult, single. It’s not a big deal. About Vera Fischer, they even published at the time (that the involvement happened). Of course, there are always things you can’t talk about out of respect. Very intimate things. Everything has a limit. But my filter was pretty wide. And I called some people asking, “May I speak?” Some said, “I’d rather you not talk.” With things that weren’t just delicate for me, I was careful. He wasn’t interested in creating controversy to sell books – he says, who is considering writing more. – It was a lot of work, but I don’t know. Suddenly, a travel book, about the ones I’ve been doing throughout my life. But nothing is decided.

