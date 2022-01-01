Loba, Elenice turns Little Red Riding Hood to extort old woman in Um Lugar ao Sol · TV News

Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will pretend to be good to do well in Um Lugar ao Sol. Greedy, the veteran will approach a distant aunt just to snatch up her wife’s inheritance. Renato’s mother (Cauã Reymond) will visit her and fill the elderly woman with care after discovering that she has a serious illness and is about to die in the TV show at 9:00 on Globo.

After being tricked by Alipio (Isio Ghelman), Barbara’s mother-in-law (Alinne Moraes) will need to “recalculate her route” to get easy money. For those who didn’t see it, the man who became her fiance is a con man and his name is Anselmo. He approached middle-aged women to rob them. That’s what he did to Elenice.

In a recent conversation with his sister, Teodoro (Fernando Eiras) said that an aunt far from both of them has the chikungunya virus and had to be hospitalized for treatment. In the mud, the greedy will remember history to try to get back on her feet.

She will then go on to visit the old woman and bring her flowers to please her. “Know that I’ve stopped everything and I’m here just to take care of you. Family is all we have. Our only treasure”, says Elenice, during the meeting with the woman.

This Friday (31), Teodoro will discover his sister’s preepada and will try to warn her about her lack of awareness. The character played by Ana Beatriz Nogueira will not have the slightest guilt for trying to extort the elderly woman and will still play the fool.

Imagine if I’m going to leave an aunt, dad’s sister, abandoned in this state! I’m here to help — not out of interest! Now, if she sees fit to repay me in her will, that is her right. Is it or is not it?

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

