Lotofácil Results – Contest 2411: See the numbers drawn today

This Friday, December 31, Lotofácil raffled the 15 dozen of the 2411 contest. The estimated prize is R$ 1.2 million. The draw took place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

The 15 dozen drawn in the Lotofácil contest 2411 were: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 17 – 19 – 24.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the ticket, and wins a prize if they hit 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers. The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50. Bets can be placed until 19:00 on the day of the draw, at lotteries throughout Brazil or online.

The draws are held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, around 8pm. If there is no winner in any prize range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the prize range with 15 hits.

Prizes can be withdrawn up to 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).

