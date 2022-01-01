Luciana Gimenez posted rare photo with handsome boyfriend and shocking beauty

the presenter Luciana Gimenez was seen this last Wednesday (29), in a moment of fun with her boyfriend, the financial advisor Renato Breia. The two are on holiday at the end of the year in Trancoso, Bahia.

Through your Instagram profile, Renato shared a beautiful click alongside the former model. Boasting all their good shape, the couple posed hugged amidst the region’s paradisiacal scenery.

More discreet about her romance with the handsome, Luciana preferred not to share photos with the boy in her personal profile. Wearing a pink thong bikini, Lucas Jagger’s mother showed that she is in great physical shape at 52 years old.

The last time the couple appeared together publicly was during a romantic trip to the Maldives Islands. During the tour, the two stayed at the Joali resort, where daily rates can reach up to US$ 9,400 in high season, around R$ 53 thousand reais.

Body care in maturity

Always drawing attention for her 52-year-old body, presenter Luciana Gimenez revealed during an interview with Quem magazine, what is the secret to getting in shape. According to the famous, taking care of your body has always been part of your routine.

“I arrived at a stage where the body is different, it is more mature. It seems that it is maturing according to my thoughts. But is it really cool to get old? It’s a natural human process, but I would think it’s all good to stagnate at 22 and progress only in thoughts and attitudes”, declared the famous woman. “I’ve been working out since I was young and I’ve been working as a model since I was 14 years old. I have always been fitness and body conscious. I avoid frying and alcoholic beverages. If I gain a little weight, I understand my diet and I can get back to my ideal weight healthily. I really think that the secret to beautiful skin, a better body and healthy hair is nutrition. I also deal with anxiety by doing sports, therapy and talking to myself”, she explained.

The Super Pop commander still confessed that she is not always feeling pretty, even when he receives several rave reviews about his physical shape. . “It’s pretty crazy. When someone says I’m beautiful, wonderful, I feel like it’s not me. It’s a daily job and there are people who support me. When I was young, modeling, there were a lot of people criticizing,” she said. “I’m not criticizing the medium, but it happened to me. I try to see my qualities, when people say I’m beautiful, I try to think: ‘I’m glad they’re seeing this’. We try with a lot of therapy”, he added.

