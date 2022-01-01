Luísa Sonza and Vitão open the game on reconciliation | Fame | Online Diary

Some relationships between celebrities are so “shipped” – in informal language it means the act of rooting for someone’s love relationship, be it movie characters, series, artists and so on. – that fans always hope that a possible reconciliation between the couple will happen. An example of this is Brumar, Bruna Marquezine and Neymar Jr, who, even after years of ending a relationship, are still a reason for many people to ship.

However, the couple at the moment that are surprising the fans are Luíza Sonza and Vitão. The two have been spotted together lately.

However, after rumors on social media, the two said they are not together, much to the dismay of fans who ship the couple. Despite coincidentally being in the same city at the end of the year, in Florianópolis, in the state of Santa Catarina, the couple denied a possible reconciliation.

“We didn’t come to Florianópolis together, I came to spend New Year’s Eve here in the south with my cousins. I already had my vacation scheduled here and by coincidence Victor had a concert scheduled here too. We always made it clear that we maintain a relationship of friendship, of great respect and love, so don’t be surprised if you see us together at some moments. Our circle of friendship is practically the same, it’s normal that sometimes we meet, but we’re not together,” said Luísa Sonza to the Hugo Gloss portal.