Maiara and Fernando: fan inverts in show in ES: “It deserves better”

Photo: Rodrigo Schereder





the coming and going of mahara and Fernando Zor it doesn’t seem to be pleasing the singer’s fans anymore. In a show this Thursday (30) night in Guarapari, the duo of marisa ended up getting a reversal from a fan, who delivered a track with hints about the artist’s relationship.

Amid rumors of separation after betrayal, Maiara would have found her ex-boyfriend between Wednesday (29) and Thursday (30), again, for possible reconciliation.

In the middle of the performance in Espírito Santo, which inaugurated the new concert hall in Guarapari, P12, the artist received a track: “You have no idea how beautiful you are”.

In video sent to Pedro Permuy Column, you can still see Maraisa’s reaction. “This is everyone talking to you. You deserve better in your life,” snapped Maiara’s twin.

Then Maraisa hugged her sister, gave her a kiss and held her arms for a few moments, talking to her in the corner of her ear.